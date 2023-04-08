The Tigres team is experiencing a chiaroscuro moment in the Clausura 2023 Tournament. Despite fighting for the first places in the general classification, the poor performance of its players is beginning to be worrying, in addition to the results in the most recent matches in the league.
The fans are one of the most annoying due to the level of play of some feline footballers, being among the most notable the new reinforcement Diego Laínez.
The Mexican soccer player arrived after an ephemeral passage from the Old Continent where he failed to show himself. In his signing with Tigres, he was the “bomb” of the market and it seemed that he would be that decisive footballer, however, he has not been able to perform as he wanted.
In this regard, the player javier aquino He asked for patience for Lainez, detailing that it is only a matter of ‘confidence’ that he will leave soon.
“With Diego, he is a young boy who has gone through processes by leaps and bounds, he is 22 years old and has already been in Europe, in the national team and he is a talented boy, he wants to and it is a matter of time before he adapts and can add minutes, the other day I saw him well in the game at midweek, he has come from less to more, he will bring joy to the institution”
– Aquino on Diego Lainez
Until now, Diego Laínez adds 9 games, appearing only once as a starter. However, he has drawn attention that he has not been able to score a goal or cooperate with any assists.
Aquino also spoke about the bad streak that the UANL team is going through in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and the confidence the team has in getting out of it.
“For me it is a matter of trust, we all put aside the mental aspect in football, we forget about it a bit because we have three of the last four scoring champions, it is a team of great players but everything is trustworthy. There are moments in the game when the ball goes in and others don’t and you lose confidence and everything seems to be going wrong, it’s a mental issue that has been affecting the fact that the goals don’t fall and the teammates are eager to score the chances they they have not arrived.”he commented at a press conference.
