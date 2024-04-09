The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) achieved the connection to the process of Javier Alexis “N”, accused of the alleged crime of qualified homicide of his father, Rodolfo “N”, 61 years old, in an event that has shocked the community of Cajeme, Sonora.

The event took place on December 12, 2023, when, according to the investigation file, Javier Alexis “N” would have broken into his father's home in the quiet neighborhood of Cajeme, in Ciudad Obregón. Inside the home, a confrontation broke out that ended fatally.

It is presumed that, during the altercation, Javier Alexis “N” used a sharp weapon, inflicting at least twenty wounds on his father that resulted in fatal chest trauma. The crime scene, marked by the violence unleashed, has left an indelible mark on the community.

After intense investigative work and the subsequent capture of the accused, an initial hearing was held in which the accusation against Javier Alexis “N” was formalized. Based on the evidence presented by the FGJES, it was determined that he was involved in the process and justified preventive detention was issued as a precautionary measure.