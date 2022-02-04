Today begins the #ClubWC!! ⚽? Contest in which Monterrey will participate for the fifth time. This is the tournament table: LET’S GO, @Rayados!! ??? ?☝️’La Pandilla’ begins its activity on Saturday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. (Central Mexico) pic.twitter.com/JAqHHGS5Yy – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 3, 2022

So it is expected that the Tico can offer the same level with the Monterrey team in the Club World Cup.

They want to put the name of Mexico at the top! ??? Javier Aguirre and #Scratched They want to make it clear to the world that in the @LigaBBVAMX there is a lot of level. ?⚽ pic.twitter.com/WqREodoKkm – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) February 4, 2022

“We are in that line of giving a good image to the world of the Monterrey team, it is the fifth World Cup, it is the way to make ourselves known, it is game by game, we will try to get ahead and make people realize that Monterrey is capable of the great deeds”.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ?️??] “With the arrival of the selected ones, Javier Aguirre will be able to make his first intersquad and tonight, we will almost certainly know the line-up with which Monterrey will debut in this Club World Cup” ?️ @WillieMty pic.twitter.com/pXvTXBBJi0 – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) February 4, 2022

So in these they are already in the concentration hotel to rest and therefore, the Mexican coach will have the time to define who will be the eleven that will start as starters.