This weekend the Rayados de Monterrey led by Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre will make their presentation at the 2021 Club World Cup from the United Arab Emirates where they will have as their first rival Al Ahly from Egypt in the second round.
For this reason, in the following list we share with you some of the concerns of the Mexican coach prior to his commitment to the Egyptian team.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The central defender was the starter this Wednesday with Mexico in the confrontation against Panama, unfortunately after the match after performing a coronavirus test, he tested positive and for that reason he could not undertake the trip to the United Arab Emirates to report with the team and be able to have activity this Saturday.
The Costa Rican player had a great World Cup tie on this FIFA Date where he was a key player for his country giving them life and hope of qualifying for Qatar 2022.
So it is expected that the Tico can offer the same level with the Monterrey team in the Club World Cup.
Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo Y Rogelio Funes Mori They traveled to Abu Dhabi at dawn on Wednesday to report with the rest of their teammates who were preparing for the first match, they all had activity with the Tricolor and could see activity this weekend. They are only expected to be prepared to give a good performance.
The Gang will play their fifth Club World Cup and under the command of Javier Aguirre expect to have your best turnout, so the ‘Basque‘ declared that he has the goal of showing that the club is up for great things.
“We are in that line of giving a good image to the world of the Monterrey team, it is the fifth World Cup, it is the way to make ourselves known, it is game by game, we will try to get ahead and make people realize that Monterrey is capable of the great deeds”.
With the arrival of the national teams in the United Arab Emirates, the Vasco Aguirre He has already carried out his field reconnaissance and physical activation prior to the confrontation against Al Ahly.
So in these they are already in the concentration hotel to rest and therefore, the Mexican coach will have the time to define who will be the eleven that will start as starters.
#Javier #Agurries #concerns #Rayados #face #AlAhly #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply