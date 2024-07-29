The experienced Mexican technical director, Javier Aguirrewill live his third stage with the Mexican National Team after the ineffective and irregular passage of Jaime Lozano on the tricolor bench, the ‘Basque‘ He expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the Aztec team and being part of the 2026 World Cup project that will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
“I have thick skin and I love the challenge,” said the strategist in a conversation he had with the journalist from ESPN, Javier Alarconfrom the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the communicator shared it through his X account.
According to the journalist himself, Javier Aguirre was present in Paris to see the tennis player play Rafael Nadal and he will be presented on August 1st along with his team at the helm of the Aztec national team prior to the friendly matches in September.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The latest work of the ‘Basque‘It was in the First Division of Spain with Mallorca where he was in charge for just over two years, directing 97 matches. For his part, Rafael Marquez who will act as technical assistant came from a period as coach of the FC Barcelona Atlètic where he spent two years on the bench.
In his two previous stages as coach of the National Team, Javier Aguirre He managed 61 games, with a record of 38 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses, which represents an effectiveness of 68.3 percent, making him the national coach with the highest percentage of effectiveness among those who managed more than 34 games for the Mexican national team in history.
#Javier #Aguirres #words #coach #Mexican #national #team
Leave a Reply