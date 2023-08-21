César Montes is going through a very complex moment within the ranks of Espanyol de Barcelona. It is known that the defender is training separately as a sign of annoyance with the club’s board that has not allowed him to leave the team this summer, despite the fact that the ‘parakeets’ promised the defender of the Mexican team to open the door to his sale as long as an offer equal to or higher than what they paid in January for his signature to the Rayados de Monterrey was presented.
It is reported that César has already complied and has presented very good offers to the Espanyol leadership, which are no longer even taken into account by the club, who are trying to sign the continuity of the defender in the squad as a key piece to get the ascent. That being the case, the drama must continue until the market closes and the Mexican central defender hopes to be able to get him transferred as soon as possible, which Javier Aguirre could support.
From Spain they confirm that the coach, given the casualties he has had in recent days, has insisted on the Mallorca board of directors presenting a second offer for the signing of Montes, since the ‘Basque’ requires a central defender and has full confidence in him. player who directed at the time in the Monterrey team. Mallorca and Espanyol closed the transfer of Darder a few days ago, there is a good relationship between directives, so it could be that Aguirre ends up releasing the ‘cub’.
