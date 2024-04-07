Javier Aguirre led Mallorca in the final of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club which lost on penalties, after having had the advantage in regular time of the match, there the Mexican coach after the end of the match touched on some topics, among which the most stood out was the doubt about his continuity on the benches.

The “Vasco” as he is known in soccer said that he liked his team's game, although it was not enough to win it. Likewise, he confessed that his continuity in football is being questioned since at 65 years old he would be analyzing whether or not it is time to say goodbye once the season ends.

“I don't know how much I have left in professional football. I enjoyed today (yesterday), there was no happy ending. “I congratulated some players, but I'm already thinking about Madrid,” were the words of the Mexican coach who unleashed speculation about whether he would be eligible for the next tournament.

He will remain on the Mallorca bench.

Javier Aguirre during the Copa del Rey final | Photo: EFE

Javier Aguirre's wife talks about his continuity

Javier Aguirre's wife, Silvia Carrión She recently spoke about this topic and she announced that her husband would be in football. at least 2 to 3 more years although it is not something certain since everything will depend on the proposals that Vasco may receive or what

He even confessed that one of Aguirre's dreams is to be able to reach the America to be his coach, this being his last opportunity as a coach, after participation as coach of national teams and clubs in various parts of the world.