🚨 THE BASQUE WILL LEAVE AMERICA WITH THE WIN! 🚨#CentralFOX | inform @crh_oficial that Javier Aguirre has practically completed his renovation in Mallorca and the Eagles are exploring Plan B… and even Option C 😱https://t.co/JEi369efPj

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 29, 2023