America is suffering headaches for the signing of its new coach. The club at no time expected the elimination at the hands of Chivas inside the Azteca Stadium in the semifinals of the Liguilla MX, thus, the board had not contemplated the departure of Fernando Ortiz, since they saw his renewal as a safe process. However, “Tano” already had a defined destination in Monterrey and has refused to renew, leaving the Coapa nest box in check with the future of the bench.
More news about America
For weeks America has had a wide list of options to replace ‘Tano’. The first discarded was Marcelo Gallardo for his salary of more than 7 million dollars per year, now, we confirm that Javier Aguirre will not take the reins of the squad either, since he is happy in Spain and will renew with the Mallorca team despite the fact that America puts much more money. The rejection by the ‘Vasco’ puts all eyes on Diego Alonso.
Once Aguirre has said no to the people of America, Santiago Baños right now in Europe will have a meeting with Diego Alonso to whom he will put the formal offer on the table. The Uruguayan was the third option in the eagles’ plans, but now he is the strong man for the summer market. The former coach of Uruguay, he wants to lead within Europe, but he does not have plenty of options for it, being so, he would not look badly on taking on the most winning team in Mexico.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Javier #Aguirre #ruled #America #cards #played #coach
Leave a Reply