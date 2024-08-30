Before the euthanasia that is scheduled, Javier Acosta, the Millonarios fan whose story has moved people, received a farewell and tribute from dozens of fans of the Bogota teamwho met outside the medical center where he remains.

Acosta requested the procedure due to the seriousness of his health condition. According to his account, he was confined to a wheelchair after a traffic accident, then contracted a bacteria and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“The hardest thing is that they are going to euthanize me, they are going to give me an injection and I am going to rest,” she said in a video. “It is hard, my family supports me, they know that it is the best decision I have made, that it is not easy.”

The situation has sparked solidarity from the football team, its fans and part of Colombia.

To express support, A group of people arrived at the hospital to the sound of chants and fireworks. “Let’s go Javi!” and “Javi is still here!” was part of what was heard during the night of August 29.

Millonarios fans bid farewell to Javier Acosta. Photo:Facebook: World’s Brave Fans Share

“Farewell to Javier Acosta. Warrior of life,” said the Barra Brava collective on its social networks. “Blue Commandos accompanying Javier Acosta,” added another group of supporters.

This is how the fans of Millonario bid farewell to Javier Acosta, a young man who decided to ask for euthanasia tomorrow at noon after suffering from terminal cancer for several years. pic.twitter.com/36XcrLJChD — BUGA’S EYES (@OjosDeBuga) August 30, 2024

Acosta managed to speak in the last few hours with Falcao, the Millonarios forward. ‘El Tigre’ promised him that he would dedicate a goal to him and expressed his support.“Sometimes we don’t understand why things happen, why we go through certain difficulties. In this case, my wife and I wanted to tell you that we will pray to God for you.”

Alberto Gamero, the team’s technical director, also greeted him“Be strong, God knows when you do what he wants. Whatever you decide is right and we will accept it,” he said.

‘Don’t forget that the skinny guy loves you’: Javier Acosta

In another video, He said goodbye to his friends again“I love you all very much. I’m here, they’re going to intubate me, wait and see what happens. Don’t forget that the guy loves you. God bless you.”

Javier Acosta, Millonarios fan who will undergo euthanasia Photo:Social networks Share

She also expressed her gratitude for the messages she has received on social media. Some have even offered her support to support her daughter.

Javier Acosta has euthanasia scheduled for this Friday, August 30 at noon.

