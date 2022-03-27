The sacrifice made by Real Valladolid in Alcorcón served to rediscover victory, a circumstance in which he preferred to stop Javier Sanchez above the more or less attractive of the encounter. The center-back reviewed that the blanquivioletas had played “a very good match”, in which they solved a ballot “that was not going to be easy at all” and from which they took a “quite important” victory.

In his opinion, it helps them “to continue growing”, to stay “up” and to regain “confidence” after the two defeats in the previous days. The victory was “very hard-fought”, against a rival “who has played very well, closing spaces”. “I’m happy with the result, the game, the attitude and the fans”he specified, highlighting the ability “to read the game well” despite the change in drawing.

“When we play with this or another drawing, there are always joints and we will always have to talk to each other”, explained Javi Sánchez about the continuous guidelines seen between the blanquivioletas footballers throughout the game, and that they did not prevent the potter’s goal. “The goal was by virtue of him. It is a throw-in in which perhaps we should have been more expeditious. I think we have worked very well, with the only downside being the goal“, he asserted.

However, the Madrid center-back saw a yellow card that will prevent him from being available against Lugo, which made him wince when he received it. “Missing a match due to accumulation is never good, because it is an important match. We have nine games left and we are in the ointment. It’s not nice to miss any game”, said the defender, who keeps the focus on what Real Valladolid is doing, following his coach’s speech.