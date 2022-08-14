Javi Rodríguez (Santa Coloma de Gramanet, 48 years old) is the brand new coach of ElPozo Murcia. He has only been in the Region of Murcia for a few days, but he is adapting wonderfully to the land. «The heat that it is here is great, but I come from Barcelona where it is also very hot, but the humidity is even greater, but I am adapting and very well. I dont complain. On the contrary”. He has come to Murcia with his family and is already working with his new players.

He played most of his playing career for Playas de Castellón FS and Barcelona. As an international for the Spanish team of which he was captain, he won two World Championships (2000 and 2004) and four European Championships, being the Spanish player with the most caps, with a total of 177 caps. He is a futsal legend who now wants to succeed on the bench. It has cost him a lot to leave Industrias Santa Coloma, but his wish has finally come true and he is in Murcia.

–He arrives for the first time at the bench of one of the greats. Did you expect him to be so fast?

-The truth is that I am very ambitious. It is a compliment that a team like ElPozo Murcia addresses one and entrusts you with running this squad. It is a very big club and it is clear that you cannot say no to ElPozo. I am incredibly happy to be in Murcia.

-There were its pluses and minuses to be able to come to ElPozo. In fact, although it was known that you had a verbal commitment with ElPozo, everything could be broken in the end. What happened?

-I knew that it was not going to break and that the agreement was firm. In the end, it was just tightening the rope [por parte de la directiva del Santa Coloma], for me excessively, and well in the end the outcome has been what it had to be. But we have wasted precious time.

«With Taffy we are better and Ricardo Mayor comes from two great campaigns in Córdoba»



–Precisely at that time ElPozo Murcia signed Bruno Taffy and Ricardo Mayor. Did they consult you?

-Let’s see… I couldn’t do anything because I was still coach of Industrias [Santa Coloma], but the ElPozo sports management told me the movements they were going to make. Ricardo Mayor has just had two very good seasons in Córdoba and we are not going to talk about Taffy. They are two good signings.

-But, have you told the board of ElPozo Murcia the staff you want to have?

–Not at all, because I have found a template with a contract in force in all its components. There was little I could do, but it is true that I know the squad that the team has and that is why the results that ElPozo had last year were incredible.

«We have lost precious time, but the agreement was firm and I knew it was not going to break»



–How did you see ElPozo Murcia from Santa Coloma last year?

-I saw it as a good squad, with conditions to do important things. When they qualify for the Spanish Cup final and what happens in the final happens, I think the team was no longer the same. He could not digest something very hard and the uphill of each match was an exam and the team did not respond to anything. Everyone was surprised, but this is professional sport and a bad result cannot take its toll on you. We will fix that for sure this year.

-The other day he appeared at a press conference and his messages were clear. He comes to be champion and does not want half measures.

I am like that, I go with everything and I truly think about it. To come to this team and think about not becoming champion, it is better not to come. I only see myself as champions with them, it’s a template and now it’s about activating them and that’s up to me. We have one of the best squads in the league.

-There was talk that you would come to ElPozo Murcia with a player you trust from Industrias Santa Coloma. Will it be so?

-ElPozo Murcia made me the proposal and told me that the staff was already formed. And now I have to meet the players, both the Brazilians and the four homegrown players, who have to stop occupying that second plane, to start being one of the team’s main players. I have been working with players from the subsidiary and Juanico or Javi if they have to play they will. I shoot the best when they are at their best. By name no one plays with me.

“By name no one plays with me. My teams have to be intense from start to finish.”



–Barça is once again the great favorite for all the titles and the other teams have strengthened well. What do you expect from this year?

We also have a good team. We have four players that any team would give anything to have. With Taffy we are better and with Ricardo, too. But you have to recognize that the league has changed a lot and any team that runs makes it difficult for you. That is why physical preparation has to be one of our weapons. I like my teams physical and technical, but above all I like them to have rhythm from the beginning to the end of the games.

-It is essential that people return to the stands of the Palacio de los Deportes.

-Fundamental. As a player, both with Playas de Castellón and with FC Barcelona, ​​coming to Murcia was an ordeal. He was a very strong crowd, very numerous and he carried his team on wings. We will need that, but for that we have to be the ones who light the fuse and I assure you that this year’s ElPozo Murcia will be like that. We are going to give everything so that people fill the Palace«.

How are the first days of the preseason going?

-All very well. The club is behaving great and the players too. People on the street are excited. Right now I feel privileged at this club, where we have everything we need to be champions.

As a player, he won everything. Will he repeat it as a coach?

-I know it may be pretentious, but I’m going to win it all as ElPozo’s coach. If I tell you that clearly, it’s because I feel that way.