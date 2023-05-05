Javi Rodríguez will leave his feelings in the locker room today. ElPozo’s coach returns to Santa Coloma, his home, where he made his debut as a First Division player and as coach of the Catalan first team. «I love the fans very much because I am from Santa Coloma by birth. Industrias will always be a special club. It was the first club that gave me the opportunity to play in the First Division and the one that had the nerve to hire me to train it.

Rodríguez expects to find a pavilion to burst today and some “very motivated” rivals. Industrias is saved and will play calmly, which makes it more dangerous, but the Catalan coach from ElPozo trusts his team. “The team tried their best, caste to get a game in one of the most tense moments of the season as it was the Inter,” he said yesterday, while adding that “we know that if we do not go out as we have to go out, we will return to the old ways, to the nerves, to not be well. If we want to stay up, the only way is to run, it is to fight, it is to work.

ElPozo visits Santa Coloma today with the only casualty being Leo Santana, as a precaution, and Darío Gil, who was injured in the warm-up for the match against Movistar Inter, fully recovered. Although the Barcelonans are not playing anything, the Murcian coaches are clear that he is a difficult opponent to beat at home.

ElPozo, after a quiet week in which the renewal of Gadeia was announced, has teamed up to get all the victories and be able to aspire to that third place that would give it the home court factor in the ‘playoff’.

Jimbee earrings



ElPozo could sleep today tied on points with Jimbee Cartagena if they win in Santa Coloma. Duda’s team is fourth and plays tomorrow against Barça. But Javi Rodríguez says that they only have to worry about themselves: «From the moment we win, since we do not depend on us, we are going to wait for what they do. But if we don’t beat Industrias, Jimbee can win, tie or lose, and we’re going to follow at least three points. Everything happens to win ».