The debut of Javi Rodríguez as the new coach of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida is already a reality. The one from Santa Coloma was presented, this Friday morning, as the new coach of the charcuterie team. He was accompanied at the press conference by the club’s general director, Fran Serrejón, and the entity’s president, Juan Carlos Bolarín.

The president of the delicatessen entity began speaking, welcoming Javi as a “competitive person, with character and a winning spirit, which coincides with ElPozo”. He added that the ham club «has always distinguished itself by trying to be a winning club, Javi Rodríguez is a good person, with his character. ElPozo has had some difficulties lately, and we hope that they will be corrected with a good coach like Javi and his physical trainer, Dani Martínez».

For his part, Serrejón affirmed that the commitment to Javi Rodríguez is due to the fact that his teams have the character that the Catalan showed as a player: «Evaluating the options, we saw that Javi is a dynamic coach. His teams have shown the personality of him that he had as a player. We need to get the fans back, show that game we played at the Palace and I think Javi is the coach who fits the club.

Rodríguez began by thanking the club for the patience and effort to trust in him to direct the delicatessen ship: «I never thought about it, I am happy and excited because I think this team deserves to be much higher up and that I am the right coach For that. It doesn’t scare me, I’m very ambitious and I just want to return ElPozo Murcia to its rightful place.”

He has between eyebrows and eyebrows to recover the illusion of the stands: «We want to put on a show, show a good game and give the fans the illusion that is what they lack. We are going to give him all the merits so that the Palacio de los Deportes sounds like when I came as a player ».

The new technician of the ham team wanted to end his stage at Industrias Santa Coloma in a good way: «We knew that this was going to end. It was more that I wanted to finish well with Santa Coloma, they have tightened the rope and the only thing I appreciate is the patience of ElPozo and its greatness as a club to manage a situation as difficult as this.

Changing the mentality of the team, a key trait for Javi Rodríguez: «It is a very good team, with great players and they are going to give us a lot of joy this year. I do not have any doubt. A club like ElPozo cannot afford to spend three years without passing the Quarter-Finals. It is one of the most traditional clubs in the world and I am here to redirect that.

Javi wants his team to reset and start from scratch: «I respect my friend Diego Giustozzi a lot, but I want to erase everything he has done. He has done many good things, although he has not won titles, but the Javi Rodríguez era begins and we have to start from scratch. I want a team with a strong mentality, vertical, determined, with joy and drive. Let it reach the fans. We are going to give some cards that have not been given before».

He is happy with the squad he has: «I think we have the best goalkeeper in Spain and the best players I can have. With work and assuming the new game model, we are all going to go forward to win.

Finally, he was ambitious and did not hide in his intentions: «The simplest thing would be to say that I come with desire and to work, and that time will tell. I come to win titles, I have a template for it. I do not hide in saying that my only dream since I spoke with Fran Serrejón is to be league and European champion with ElPozo. And I’m here to do it.”