The coach of Moscardó, Javi Poves, controversial for his defense of embankment and his attitudes on the benches, It has gone viral on social networks for its last showin a match that his team ended up winning 1-0 to Illescas.

The president and coach of Colonia Moscardó, of Second RFEF, exploded in the middle of the party and He ended up bursting an umbrella against a stadium wall with gestures of total despairas captured the medium Killing.

After the meeting, which the Moscardó took the victory, Javi Poves shared his sensations to the quoted environment and ended up talking about the war he maintains with his team’s own followers, even mentioning to mention “Medium Yonquis presidents”.

“Since I am here I have been repeating something continuously, and it is that The Moscardó is looked at by God. That is the sensation. Too bad people who have lost the perception of those who were Moscardó to do three years and now they demand things that were unimaginable, “he said.

Poves considers that he “is missing respect”: “not from the people from outside the club, that that is rivalry and people think. There is a single follower of the Moscardó that tells me things Raza the absolute unfortunate. And here it is happening. It’s very sad. “

“There are many people around me and who are unable to value absolutely nothing. Maybe the average Yonquis presidents, and take over the alien, grind them more. Or seeing this installation in ruin cool them more. Very sorry. Moscardó is growing despite having close people like this, “he criticized.

“A rifirrafe with a follower in the background? Yes, because they are very ready. They are all phenomena. Let’s see how I say it not to look like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has never fallen at all good … My numbers in football do not have anyone. No one has them … get to search. No one has my numbers in regional football and national football, “he said.

Poves continued his speech presuming: “With the numbers here There is no one in the football of Spain who has managed to lift a club as I have achieved itwith the help of other people, obviously. But that is also part of my work, which is to select those people who help in the process. “





The Moscardó coach ended up congratulating himself: “For having taken a club in absolute misery and being giving today a press conference in Second RFEF with a victory and with advantage points on the descent. Which was unthinkable at the beginning of the season. “

“I could release so much poison … it is unfortunate that I, with the good soul and heart that I have, and the good person I am, I have to be gathering with people with the dark soul full of oil“He said.