He Consider He won this Saturday at the Fuensanta to CDC Moscardó (2-1) and Javi Povespresident and technician of the Madrid team, starred in a surprising press conference. The coach, who saw two yellow, recognized before the media that He decided to self -expire and loaded harshly against his players for his performance in a match in which the whole of the Usera neighborhood remained inferior to 11 minutes for the Red to his player Recalde. A key duel for permanence against a direct adversary. «I don’t feel represented by these players. That the Moscardó has 30 points … I do not know how we have got here, ”the coach wondered

“This will be seen by football people and will say: ‘What do these people do in Second RFEF, this is a ruin.’ Let’s see who is the least bad, but bad we are abruptly. It is not things of whether five or three, it is a matter of ‘please, you can stop doing the mental retardation’. I do not say it, the players themselves say. We will try not to make a fool of in any of the remaining days, ”he said on Saturday before the media.

Poves became the protagonist of the game at half an hour, when he received the second yellow, so he was expelled by López Rodríguez, referee of the duel against the Ub Conquense. A card that arrived after his team had received two goals almost in a row after the expulsion of Recalde and that CDC coach Moscardó intentionally sought by deciding to leave the field. A behavior that led the referee to show him the second card.

«My expulsion is caused. The referee was not going to expel me, but when I am not represented by the players, when I see that they are doing absolutely the ridiculous and do not represent what I am and what I think it should be the Moscardó, I prefer to have me, sincerely. I have spoken it to the referee and has understood so. I knew I wanted to leave the bench and have expelled me. The bad is the economic fine, but I don’t care at this point, ”he said at a press conference.









An anger that justified by the attitude of his team, to which he affected his performance in La Fuensanta. «I don’t think there is a team throughout the second RFEF that every time you leave the field at ten minutes you are trembling because you know that someone is not going to make a mistake, no, no. They are mistakes that destroy you the planning of everything. Today another one, ”he said.