He has not made his debut with Albacete yet but Javi Navarro wants to be important this season for Lucas Alcaraz. The footballer has arrived in this market to the La Mancha team after being loaned by Cádiz and hopes to have minutes to help the white team. The player who was called up against Ponferradina but was ultimately unable to make his debut has indicated in statements to the club that “I chose Albacete because I think I fit the coach’s idea, he wants fast players on the wing who can sacrifice themselves in defense, who reach the line in the background and can get centers “.

Meanwhile, Albacete has not started the new season on the right foot as they have lost two in the two games played so far against Espanyol and Ponferradina. Manchego team coach Lucas Alcaraz admits that “we are worried about conceding five goals in two games but we have to keep working and improving.”

The Andalusian coach is committed to “self-criticism, shut up and improve because we know that we must and are obliged to improve, this has just begun and we have a long way to go.”

Regarding the transfer market that closes on October 5, Alcaraz stressed “that we are not obsessed with the market, we must improve first in defense and it is important because we cannot concede backwards, we also have to sharpen our aim.”

Albacete will begin tomorrow to prepare for Saturday’s match at the Fernando Torres stadium against Fuenlabrada with the loss of Kecojevic who must serve a penalty game after his expulsion against Ponferradina. Javi Jiménez could be his replacement, although Gorosito, who has not yet been able to make his debut this season due to an injury, may enter the squad to travel to Madrid.