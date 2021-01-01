The Albacete footballer Javi Navarro has undergone surgery for an inguinal hernia at a Hospital in Barcelona.

It was the player himself who made this operation official by showing an image through their social networks, while Albacete has not reported on this matter and has not issued any type of statement.

Javi Navarro, what is owned by Cádiz, it is on loan in Albacete, although everything indicates that it will be released in this January market since his participation in the La Mancha team is only limited to three games played with the white jersey.

Other Albacete players who can leave the white club in this market It could be Chema Núñez and Del Pozo, players who have barely enjoyed minutes this season.