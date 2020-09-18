Mirandés and Deportivo Alavés have reached an agreement for the loan of Javi Muñoz, who will defend the elastic red in LaLiga Smartbank. The midfielder was also on loan during the past season in the ranks of Tenerife where he played a total of 4,708 minutes.

It’s about a offensive midfielder who becomes an important pillar in the creation of the game. “He treasures a good handling of the ball, providing a dose of quality, a wide range of the field and temperance in the core area”, highlights the Mirandesista club.

Muñoz was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid until making the leap to his affiliate team. He made his debut in the Silver category with Lorca in the 2017/18 season. In Murcia, he played 36 games and scored five goals. His good performance led him to sign for Deportivo Alavés. How albiazul made his debut in the First Division in an official match against Barcelona. Then he went on loan, first to Oviedo and then to Tenerife.