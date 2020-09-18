Mirandés and Alavés have closed a loan agreement for the player Javi Muñoz, who will play this season in LaLiga Smartbank, according to the rojillo club. The midfielder played last season on loan in the ranks of Tenerife and now has a total of 4,708 minutes in the Second Division.

It is a midfielder with an offensive character that becomes an important pillar in the creation of the game for the rojillo team. The player stands out for his good ball handling, and can provide “a dose of quality, travel across the field and temperance in the core area,” said the Burgos club.

Javi Muñoz, footballer from Madrid, He was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid until he gave way to Real Madrid Castilla, where he caught on promising campaigns in Second Division B that helped him continue to climb the ranks, reaching LaLiga Smartbank with Lorca, with whom he played 36 games and 5 goals in 2017/2018.

The good performance of Javi Muñoz would lead him to sign for Deportivo Alavés, with whom He made his debut in the top flight in an official match against Barcelona and from which the last campaigns have been transferred to Real Oviedo and Tenerife.