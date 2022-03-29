Javi López, Deportivo Alavés player, suffers a muscular rupture in his femoral biceps. This has been revealed by the tests carried out at the insurer after having withdrawn from training on Monday with discomfort. The evolution that the Canarian defender presents on a day-to-day basis will mark his availability to join the group. It all depends on the size of the break. He can return in two weeks or be unemployed for around a month.

The player from La Orotava received an off-key tackle in last Friday’s friendly in Baiona against Girondins de Bordeaux. Local player Niang mercilessly went after him in the final stretch of the match and ended up being sent off. His inadvertent fouls in a match of this nature should have led the French coach to remove him from the field. Or, on the contrary, the referee himself who was very benevolent.

Rubén Duarte is the lord and master of the left-back since the season began but, in the event of a sanction or injury, the first alternative comes with Javi López, a boy who was international in lower categories but who has slowed down his progression in Vitoria because no coach has given him much space. Real Sociedad was interested in his services two summers ago but the operation did not work out.

The departure of López from the call against Atlético de Madrid will surely qualify Saúl García. It treats of another soccer player “forgotten” that even usually is left out of the calls. In Friday’s friendly match in Baiona he finished as a left winger. In the winter market he was invited to find a team but the attempts did not come to fruition. The normal thing is that next year he will not continue in Vitoria.