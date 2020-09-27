Meanwhile the Valencia closes or does not close a transfer, the team faces the second of three consecutive games on Tuesday in a week. Wait for the Royal Society, in Anoeta, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. A Real that successfully beat Elche (0-3) on Saturday afternoon. Because, Javi Gracia has to change the chip after the heat on Saturday against Huesca.

The team trained today Sunday morning, in a recovery session for the starters. Y the best news was that Mouctar Diakhaby did the recovery session in the gym, with the others despite the fact that during the match against Huesca he was seen very muscularly touched. In this sense, Gracia is confident in his recovery and in having the Frenchman for Anoeta, although we will have to wait until Tuesday.

Diakhaby, on the ground.

David gonzalez



The absence of the central would be very important since Paulista and Mangala are also injured and the desired reinforcement for the central zone of the defense is not there nor is it expected, at least in the next few hours. In the event that it does not arrive on time, Grace would be forced to give the alternative to Guillem Molina, next to Guillamón, forming a novice central couple. Another option would be to delay Racic although the Serbian is setting an acceptable participation, along with Kondogbia, as a midfielder.