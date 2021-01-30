Match analysis: “For me, any game will always seem improvable and today is no exception despite getting the three points. I think it was a first half in which we dominated more, we countered them very well with possession and with dangerous chances to have killed the game. In the second half the rival changed the system and they were more comfortable, we were able to sentence but in the end we were exposed and we had to defend a lot. This has helped us to show that we can defend very well and be solid, we have been responsible and constant. We have kept a clean sheet that we had not achieved at home “.

Transfer Patrick Cutrone: “I hear names through the press, but the club has not communicated absolutely anything to me, neither of exits, which I hope there will not be, nor of entrances.”

Possible dismissal: “I do not know to what extent it is true that they were going to fire me. It is not true that in his day I did not leave for not reaching an economic agreement, those data that you handle are not true. I did not leave because the club told me that he would not accept my resignation neither more nor less “.