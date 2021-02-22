One of the surprises in the eleven of Javi Gracia in the match against Celta it was Alex White. Gracia chose the youth squad ahead of Guedes, who was substituted against Real Madrid at half-time and on Saturday did not even take the field despite warming up for part of the game. The Navarrese coach I needed a player on the left wing to cover the rises of Hugo Mallo, besides being very aware, helping the center of the field and Gayà, of the interior corridors. Tactical rigor.

And so he opted for Álex Blanco, who eThis course has been adapted to a more team player role who perfectly interprets the tactical orders of his technician. Due to its football characteristics, Blanco has always been a vertical player, with great speed, that exploited these characteristics when attacking. However, this course has known how to adapt to the circumstances of the team and whenever you have used Grace has finished more than satisfied with his work despite the fact that he has not shone so much in attack.

In addition to last Saturday against him Celtic, Gracia has already used Álex Blanco on several occasions for the same purpose. The first in its debut, in Anoeta, where one of his missions was to stop the attacks of Gorosabel, realistic side. As well against Villarreal, in La Cerámica, Gracia entrusted Alex with the same task, in this case to help Correia in the rush of Pedraza and Moi Gómez. Also at the Camp Nou, the youth squad had a special job to stop Jordi Alba’s rises, in the second part.

Also, with the game on Saturday, Álex Blanco has already played 11 games this season with the Valencia shirt (8 in the League and three in the Cup). Nevertheless, the end has always been available to Grace (one of the three on the template). And he has been called up in all the League and Cup matches except one.