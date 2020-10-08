Javi Gracia has broken his silence through an official statement, sent to the Efe agency, in which he has detailed the circumstances that have occurred in the last hours around him. In this statement, Gracia confirms that has put “his position at the disposal of the president and owner” of Valencia “out of professional honesty”, although he finally assures that he will “continue training this wonderful team.”

The Valencia coach, who this morning led the team in morning training held in Paterna, explains that it was “aware that the squad was going to undergo a rebuild although it is true that I could not imagine that the making of the squad would end with numerous exits and no entry “.

Further, Gracia wanted to make it clear that a “commitment” has been breached regarding the transfers and that “the squad has weakened“after this summer transfer market.”There was a compromise on some entries that did not occur. The fact that a team that finished ninth in the league last season and begins the following season with so many important casualties, and no incorporations, It is an objective data to understand that the squad has weakened, “says the black and white coach. And warns: “The ambitious challenges that I was raised when I signed for the club are forcibly affected“.

He full content of the statement is the following:

“First of all, I want to thank the great support that I have received in recent days, especially from players and club employees. I also want to express my gratitude for the constant expressions of affection that all the fans are sending me, both on the streets and on social networks.

To avoid any type of rumor mill, I want to make it clear, from the outset, that I have placed my position at the disposal of the Owner and the President. I have done it out of professional honesty towards what I understand Valencianism represents and the challenges that I think this club must mark each season for its great history.

When I signed for Valencia CF I was aware from the first moment that the squad was going to undergo a reconstruction, although it is true that I could not imagine that the creation of the squad would end with numerous exits and no entries, except for the return of those on loan.

I am the first to fully understand that the club has to be stable and financially viable, and that should be based on a series of exits. But there was also a compromise on some entries that did not occur. The fact that a team that finished ninth in the league last season and begins the following season with so many important casualties, and no incorporations, is an objective data to understand that the squad has weakened. And that, therefore, the ambitious challenges that were posed to me when I signed for the club are necessarily affected.

I want to make it absolutely clear that this is not a complaint towards my squad, of which I am very proud and extraordinarily grateful for the support they have shown me in recent days. There is a disparity of views about how Valencia CF should have acted in such an important transfer market to start an exciting new stage in which more resources could have been provided to the squad.

This and this alone is the only reason that has led me to make my position available to the club. Once I have fulfilled that duty, I will do what I really want, which is to continue training this wonderful team. I will continue to be very happy in this city, and I will continue to be very responsible for my hobby, motivated and excited. I will do my best to get the most out of this squad and give the fans maximum joy ”