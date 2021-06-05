Javi Gómez Noya returns this Sunday (14:00, TDP) to the World Series. The last time he was in this competition was in August 2019. The pandemic has greatly affected triathlon events, which is a great handicap. But “we are all the same”, warns AS before going to the Leeds triathlon, where two of the great antagonists of his career await him: the brothers Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee. The 38-year-old Galician has not competed with the best of his discipline since the European Cup in Barcelona last October and is eager to prove himself. His mind is on the Tokyo Games, but he admits that he wants to “know his level.” “Obviously I will not be 100%, since we are in a very hard training phase, but it is always good to have these tests“.

After the appointment, in Gómez Noya’s mind there will only be the Olympic appointment. In 2016 an injury took him away from her: “Almost nine years have passed since my last Games.” The road to Tokyo is being difficult, but that does not generate obsession. “I don’t think about what happened or what might happen. On that side, I already achieved an Olympic medal (silver in London) and that gives you peace of mind“The Japanese test, scheduled for July 26, will be marked by the heat. Acclimatization will be key, but again there are setbacks.” The entry restrictions make it impossible to be in Tokyo much earlier. So, i will go back to mexico (has been training and will be concentrating on Cozumel again) to try to be used to such extreme conditions in terms of heat and humidity“, reveals.

Gómez Noya will be in Tokyo one of the oldest of the test, something that is “positive”. “Any experience you have is good. In Japan we will have an elimination race and in which it will be very important to know how to dose“, he warns. Despite this good part, the Galician is also aware that the postponement of one year has been” something that is not very convenient for the most veteran “.” Although one quality we have is the ability to adapt. I am eager and very excited. I’m going for all of them, “he concluded.