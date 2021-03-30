Real Valladolid Promesas achieved a brilliant qualification for the Pro League of the Federation, entering as third of its group, and as of Saturday, 4:00 p.m., against Celta B of Onésimo Sánchez, a second phase begins in which it will seek to get into in the playoffs for being promoted to Second, for the second consecutive year. That job well done is the one highlighted by Javi Baraja, the subsidiary’s technician, who affirms that “now we reset and we need the maximum of all “while he explained that” the team arrives at a good time, the victory in Gijón was good for us because we considered it important. It strengthened the group. “

Respect to the game against the celestial team, Baraja began by stating that “it will be a demanding match because he likes to be the protagonist, like us, I think they will demand a lot from us without the ball, but at home it has not been so reliable. Let’s compete against kids of the same age, who have a lot of energy and They will demand a lot of us with and without the ball. He is one of the rivals that we are going to have there to enter the playoffs and that is why it is important to score there and if it can be three at a time, the better “and the similarity with the team of OnesimusHe explained: “When he has not trained he has been around the Annexes for a long time, watching training, he was my coach and, in the end, I share many of the ideas that he has and his Celta B looks like us as a model because of the bet with the ball, they have presence and dominate a lot “.

Baraja also argued that “in the end the group has been very even Except for Burgos, who have had great regularity, and now something new is beginning where we have many options to show our level in those six games, to see how far we get. Throughout the year we have competed very well outside and at home. “On the other two teams that make up the group, in addition to Celta B, Zamora and Unionists, the Blanquivioleta coach valued that “they are different teams from Celta or us because of the style of play and player profile. They are going to demand other things from us, especially away from home, but we have already shown that we can compete very well in this type of game. fields. He makes us change the register. Now there are six games, but the most important thing is how we are. “

The technician also valued this new category to be created, the Primera Pro, explaining that “I think there are many things to outline, but obviously for everyone it was essential to enter those two groups of 20, it will be progress, above all, to give you more visibility to a category that until now was forgotten, except when the playoffs arrived, but it is true that due to players, coaches and the game it is more attractive than people think “and recognizes that the fact that Numancia and Depor have not gotten involved” it gives it the value it has. Our objective was to get into the cut, seeing the historical ones who have been left out, not only in our group, I think it gives value to what we have done, but it will stop having it if in the second phase we do not show the level that we have demonstrated in the first. We have the unique opportunity to do a playoff again like last year, enjoy the experience and have some more options than last year. “

Personally, Javi Baraja pointed out that having managed to get among the best “is a pride Because I am training the team from my city, I have had the opportunity to train two large groups, the objectives have been met, but now we have the maximum objective that to enter the playoff again. Seeing Valladolid Promises among the 16 best in the category I think it deserves one more effort. For me it is also an honor that the team identifies with the idea that we have of work “.

Borja Fernandez Last week he joined the technical staff of Promesas, and Baraja welcomes him with open arms: “We are adapting, he is going to carry a significant load in terms of visualization, to see a little more the rival in order to contribute the experience they have within a field and to get technical dynamics. As I always say, when you retire you continue to think as a player and that is important with regard to what I can contribute as I have been retired for six years. That vision is going to reach the boys with a player who has just left him “and, finally, on the words of Ronaldo Regarding the investment that has been made in the subsidiary, the coach stated that “the club took a step forward last year to compete with the best, there came players with a lot of experience in the category and that, right now, they are in professional football This year they bet again on having a solid group, Promesas is working very well to take that last step and that those who come from below have the opportunity to play in semi-professional football. “