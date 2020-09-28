Highlights: Debate on social media after Javed Akhtar made a tweet about Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and also wrote the article Why I am an Atheist – Javed Akhtar

If Bhagat Singh, would he allow his Bharat Mata to be broken in the name of religion – Kangana

A tweet by veteran songwriter and writer Javed Akhtar sparked debate on social media on the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In fact, Javed Akhtar tweeted about Bhagat Singh that he was a Marxist and also wrote an article titled ‘Why am I an atheist’. As soon as Javed Akhtar tweeted this, there was a new debate among people about it. In this, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who made headlines with her statements, also jumped in and reacted to Javed Akhtar’s tweet and targeted her.

Javed Akhtar tweeted that some people not only refuse to face the fact, but also want to hide it from others that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and also wrote an article ‘Why I am an Atheist’. Can you guess who are such people? I wonder what he would have called Bhagat Singh if he were today?

Kangana Ranaut targeted the target

Reacting to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said, “I too wonder if Bhagat Singh were alive today, would he have rebelled against the democratically elected government by the people?” And besides this, would he allow his Bharat Mata to be broken up in the name of religion? Would he still like to be an atheist today or would he wear a Basanti Chola?

Swara Bhaskar also responded

Apart from this, Karnataka Congress leader Shrivass wrote that if Bhagat Singh were alive today, he would have been in jail under UAPA, his state Punjab would have been called a Terror Hub, paid media would have called him a jihadi and devotees would have called him an Urban Naxal. This is the tragedy of New India. That is why we need Inquilab Zindabad more than ever. ‘ Reacting to his tweet, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar said that this is a sad truth.

Prashant Bhushan said- ‘Ram in the mouth and Chhauri on the side’

On the other hand, tweeting a Times of India Cartoon, Prashant Bhushan said that ‘Ram is in your mouth and there is a knife in the side, on one side you mention Bhagat Singh’s values ​​and on the other side you kill his ideals’.