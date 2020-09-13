After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a big debate started in Bollywood about nepotism. It was said that there is a battle of Inside and Outsider here. The two camps are divided. Kangana Ranaut opens her front on social media against nepotism and starkids. Now Javed Akhtar’s statement has come in this whole case. Javed Akhtar, noted lyricist and writer, says that some people do not understand the difference between heritage and nepotism.

‘The viewer who is buying the ticket decides the one’

In an interview with ‘Hindustan Times’, Javed Akhtar said,’ I believe people are confused about two things. Nepotism is not possible, because in the end the man who is buying tickets at the box office is the voter and cannot be denied. People are confused in inheritance and nepotism. ‘

Easy way for star kids, but no guarantee of success

Javed Akhtar further said, ‘If someone is born in a film house, then the doors of the film industry are easily opened for him, but that is not all. Many times, Star Kids themselves have said that being from a film family makes it easier for them to get work opportunities. However, it is not necessary that he will succeed.

‘Grupzim is a mutual comfort’

Speaking on the issue of groupism in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar said, ‘I think it is a confirmation to work. When you work with someone and love working with them, a mutual understanding develops. Confirm feel to work with. In such a situation, you are connected to each other.

‘I’ve heard of drugs, haven’t seen’

Javed Akhtar also spoke on the Bollywood drug racket. He ‘I have only heard and never seen any drugs with my own eyes. I have heard that youth take drugs, but this is not limited to the film industry alone. is everywhere. It is a disease for the whole society. It should be talked about. However, I do not know what is legal and what is illegal. ‘