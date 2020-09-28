A tweet by lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has sparked debate on the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Javed Akhtar said in a tweet about Bhagat Singh that he was a Marxist and had also written an article titled Why am I an atheist.

Following this tweet by Javed Akhtar, a new debate started on social media. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who has been in discussion since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, also jumped. Kangana Ranaut targeted reacting to Javed Akhtar’s tweet.

Javed Akhtar tweeted that some people not only refuse to face the fact, but also want to hide it from others that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and also wrote an article on why I am an atheist. Javed Akhtar further said that you can guess who are such people? I wonder what Bhagat Singh would have done if he had called him today.

I also wonder if #BhagatSing Was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? https://t.co/1ZkMlAbn1J – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

In response to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut has said that I also wonder if Bhagat Singh had been alive today, would he have rebelled against the democratically elected government by the people? Apart from this, would he allow his Bharat Mata to be broken in the name of religion? Would he still like to be an atheist today or would he wear a Basanti Chola?

At the same time, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also reacted to Javed Akhtar’s tweet. Swara Bhaskar wrote that this is a sad truth. Apart from this, many more people have responded to Javed Akhtar’s tweet and expressed their opinion.