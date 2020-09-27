Everyday new revelations are being made about the drug racket spread in Bollywood. The names of many A-list Bollywood celebs are also coming up in this case. In such a situation, veteran actor and writer Javed Akhtar has tweeted a tweet on social media, which is going viral very fast. In this tweet, Javed Akhtar has reacted to Karan Johar’s party video.

Javed Akhtar lashed out at the media, writing, “If Karan Johar had called some farmers in his party too, then the life of TV channels would have been easier. They don’t have to choose one of the farmers’ demonstrations and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s party is the second most favorite ‘party’ in our channels. ”

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party !. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favorite PARTY of our channels – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

In fact, a video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party is going viral, claiming that the stars have taken drugs. Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya Akhtar was also included in this party along with many celebs. Javed Akhtar has kept his point tight on the media in this post.

However, this is not the first time Javed Akhtar has taken the media on his target. Rather Javed Akhtar is famous for his style.

Please tell that Rakulpreet also reached the NCB office on Friday after the arrest of Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik in the drugs case. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in the NCB office on Saturday. Many new updates have come out in the drugs case.