Several Bollywood A-listers have been named after the drugs angle surfaced in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Javed Akhtar has shared his post on his Twitter account, reacting to Karan Johar’s party video. In this post, he taunted the media, writing, “If Karan Johar had invited some farmers in his party too, then the life of TV channels would have been easier. They don’t have to choose one of the farmers’ demonstrations and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s party is the second most favorite ‘party’ of our channels. ”

In fact, a video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party is going viral, claiming that the stars have taken drugs. The party was also attended by several celebs including Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya Akhtar.

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party !. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favorite PARTY of our channels – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

Javed Akhtar has kept his point tight on the media in this post. The media, he says, is showing news of the ruckus and use of drugs in Bollywood and Karan Johar’s party, instead of focusing on the news of protests related to the Kisan Bill. He has expressed his displeasure over this.

Please tell that Rakulpreet also reached the NCB office on Friday after the arrest of Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik in the drugs case. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in the NCB office on Saturday. Many new updates have come to the drugs case.