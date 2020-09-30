The Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) launched an investigation into the use and trafficking of drugs from the alleged drugs connection in Bollywood after Riya Chakraborty’s arrest. Lyricist Javed Akhtar defended the film industry in the drugs case. Javed had recently tweeted about Karan Johar’s party and said that he wanted the media to show the need.

In an interview, Javed Akhtar said that he is not an expert on agriculture and economy. And some news channels can provide information about people like them instead of focusing on Bollwood. In an interview to Barkha Dutt, he said, “I am not an expert on agriculture or economy. Some channels can educate people like me who do not understand these things but they did not fulfill their responsibility.”

Did not take drugs, drank alcohol

Javed Akhtar also reacted to the investigation of Bollywood celebs in the drugs case by NCB. He said, “I have never used any drugs in my life. Although I was not a very disciplined youngster and I drank a lot. I don’t believe in those reports, but look at his health, his physique, his physical fitness .

Fitness conscious

Javed Akhtar added, “These boys and girls, unlike earlier stars, who were not impressed by their physical fitness, which is this generation. In fact, they spend two to three hours in the gym. Do they Drugs look like addicts? They are highly professional and responsible people. Today, the film industry is more disciplined and responsible than ever. “

See Javed Akhtar’s tweet here

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party !. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favorite PARTY of our channels – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

Did the defense of Karan Johar

Let us know that a few days ago Javed Akhtar targeted the media while defending Karan Johar. He wrote in a tweet, “If Karan Johar had also called some farmers in his party, then the life of TV channels would have been easier. They don’t have to choose one of the farmers’ demonstrations and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s party is the second most favorite ‘party’ in our channels. ”

