On the 113th birth anniversary of the great revolutionary martyr Bhagat Singh, the countrymen paid him tribute. They also included lyricists Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut. But the debate broke out on social media between these two Bollywood celebs regarding these martyr Bhagat Singh. The debate started with Javed Akhtar calling Bhagat Singh a Marxist. He wrote in the tweet that Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and also wrote an article titled ‘Why am I an atheist’. Kangana Ranaut reacted to this.

Javed Akhtar tweeted, “Some people not only refuse to face the fact, but also want to hide it from others that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and wrote an article about why I am an atheist. Someone One can also guess who such people are. I wonder what they would have told them if they were today. “

See Kangana Ranaut’s response here-

I also wonder if #BhagatSing Was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? https://t.co/1ZkMlAbn1J – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Kangana gave this answer

Kangana reacted sharply to this tweet by Javed Akhtar and wrote, “I also wonder if Bhagat Singh would have been alive if he had allowed him to rebel against the elected government of his own people by a democratic process or he would have supported them ? Did he see Bharat Mata splitting into pieces on the basis of religion? Will he still consider him an atheist or will he wear his Basanti chola? “

Pritish Nandi and Swara supported Javed Akhtar

However, Javed Akhtar has been supported by many people. In support of her, actress Swara Bhaskar wrote, “This is a sad truth.” Filmmaker Pratish Nandi also supported Javed Akhtar. In his response, he wrote, “Urban Naxalites. Today the same words were used for Bhagat Singh.” Apart from these, many people have also supported Kangana Ranaut.

