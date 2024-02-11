Before making his debut with Club América this weekend, the new azulcrema signing, the Dutch attacker Javairo Dilrosundid not hesitate to praise the Mexico City team after comparing it with the Ajax Amsterdamthe most successful team in the Netherlands.
“Many say it's like Ajax in Mexico, with great fans, I can compare it to that, it's a great club. I'm waiting to see them too (fans), I can't wait to see them and 'Soy Águila' (in Spanish)”
– Javairo Dilrosun.
The European footballer expressed his excitement at being part of an institution with a great history and a large number of fans. It was precisely this weekend on the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament that he was able to make his presentation with the Ave by entering the substitution at minute 63 for Brian Rodriguez in the 0-1 away victory against Club León.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Likewise, the player shared his expectations about his contribution to the Águilas, who works mainly as a midfielder, and expressed confidence in his versatility and skills on the field of play once he begins to get into rhythm with the team.
“I'm a midfielder, sometimes I can play behind the striker, I can play on both sides, I'm fast, I have a good shot, I'm excited to play in America,” he stated.
Finally, the soccer player assured that he spoke with more than one teammate with experience in Mexican soccer such as the Mexican national team and attacker, Santiago Gimenezwho was his partner in Feyenoord.
“I spoke with some friends who played in Mexico like Santi, he told me that it was an important club, he told me only positive things, that it was a big club and that I would be lucky to go,” he said.
#Javairo #Dilrosun #compares #greatness #America #Ajax #Netherlands
Leave a Reply