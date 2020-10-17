In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has become quite an attacker against former Congress minister P. Chidambaram for the Article-370 reinstatement statement. After the scathing process of the party’s national president JP Nadda, now Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has opened the front against Chidambaram. The case has started catching up in political circles.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, can the Congress party include it in its manifesto for Bihar elections? They know that the decision to remove Article 370 was welcomed by the people of the country.

Javadekar said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also praises Pakistan in his speeches. Whatever be the subject, he likes to praise Pakistan and China. This is the vision of the Congress party.

What is the matter

The Congress has supported Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for the restoration of Article 370. Congress leader P. Chidambaram, while supporting the coalition of the main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir demanding the restoration of special status, said that the central government should abrogate the decisions to remove special provisions of Article-370. Chidambaram said, ‘The Congress is determined to restore the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The government should repeal arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions taken on 5 August 2019. ‘ Meanwhile, Chidambaram hit back, BJP Chief JP Nadda said on Friday that it was a dirty trick before the Bihar elections.

A simple target on Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram

BJP Chief JP Nadda has made a huge retaliation regarding Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s tweet. Nadda tweeted- ‘Since the Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to the dirty tricks of their’ Divide India ‘before the Bihar elections. Rahul Gandhi praised Pakistan and Chidambaram said that Congress wants Artic 370 to be restored! Shameful! ‘

Meeting on Farooq Abdullah

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting on Thursday and formed an alliance to restore the special status of the erstwhile state. This alliance will also start negotiations with all concerned parties on this issue. The meeting was held at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah which was also attended by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone, People’s Movement leader Javed Mir and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami.