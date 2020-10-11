Highlights: 8 beaches in India got Blue Flag status

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar gave credit to PM Modi

India now joins 50 blue flag countries of the world

India has been considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia.

8 beaches in India have got Blue Flag status. A jury from the Foundation for Environmental Education upheld the verdict of a jury of Danish scientists and environmentalists. Because of which the name of 8 Indian Beaches has also been included in the list of cleanest beach in the world. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed happiness for this honor by referring to PM Modi’s ‘Cleanliness op Beaches’ campaign.

Expressing happiness over getting the Blue Flag, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it is a matter of pride for India that the international organ and jury have recognized our 8 beaches as ‘Blue Flag’. They are recognized for their cleanliness, friendly infrastructure, sustainable development practices around the sea and on the beaches. A plan to develop them further will be worked out.

These beach got a prize

Among the blue tag bearers are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarakode and Padubidri (both in Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman). With this, India is now included in the 50 Blue Flag countries of the world. The Foundation for Environmental Education, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, operates the Blue Flag program. It is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary eco-labels.

India joined 50 countries

International juries have tagged 4664 beach as blue flag. Currently, this tag is among the highest among Spain. Earlier none of the Indian beaches were included in this list, but now 8 beaches have got the tag. The Blue Flag certification was one of the projects prepared under India’s ICZM project. With this, India has now joined 50 Blue Flag countries of the world.