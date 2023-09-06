Voices continue to appear in the PSOE against a hypothetical amnesty to get the support of Junts for an investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Ramón Jáuregui, who already expressed this weekend in an article in the mail and in the Basque newspaper his refusal to negotiate with the pro-independence confederal changes, has returned this morning to verify the concern that exists in many Socialists in this regard.

The former Minister of the PSOE Presidency, in an interview on RNE, has assured that the amnesty “represents a covert legalization of acts against the State that are punishable throughout the world.” Jáuregui, who interprets that said measure is not “constitutional”, maintains that the conditions that the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont – a fugitive from Justice since 2017 – have put on the table are “impassable”.

“It is the beginning of that negotiation and we have to be prudent and patient. I would demand that the PSOE also expose its own model. I think it’s good that the public knows, that they don’t just listen to the nationalist interpretation. There are many reasons to defend this model”, highlighted the socialist.

Jáuregui’s words come the day after Felipe González, former president of the Government, made it clear that the Constitution does not include self-determination or amnesty – adding that the latter implies “avoiding the reason” for the authors of 1-O -.

There are also voices from leaders with more weight in the current PSOE who defend a return to the Granada pact, the agreement that the Socialists signed in 2013 and which proposed a series of measures to face a revision of the territorial model in Spain from the federalist one. This is the case of Ximo Puig, former president of the Generalitat Valenciana, who yesterday claimed to promote “a new territorial pact for a plural society, to reform the territorial structure of the State with the principles and techniques of federalism.”