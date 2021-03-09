The Spanish tennis player Jaume munar said goodbye this Tuesday at the first change of the tournament Santiago de Chile, ATP 250 category and that is disputed on clay, after losing to the Argentine Federico Delbonis in three sets (6-4, 6-7 (5) and 6-4) and after almost three hours of the game.

The 23-year-old Mallorcan player -number 102 of the ATP ranking- arrived at the appointment after having signed a remarkable tournament in Buenos Aires, where he reached the quarterfinals, but this Tuesday he could not have the same fate on Chilean clay despite his reaction in the second round.

The first fell from the experienced Delbonis -30 years old- and number 86 of the classification. The second was for Munar, who endured the push of the Argentine in the ‘tie-break’ and the third and final was again for a Delbonis who he meets in the second round with the winner of the Cerundolo-Martín.

