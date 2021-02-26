Ecstasy took over Valencianism when those who achieved victory in extremis against Celta last Saturday, allowing the team to put land in between with the descent. The mental liberation of a changing room fatigued by the context that the Mestalla entity lives gave rise to the widespread hugs and effusive celebrations of practically all the members of the squad, including the one who for the first time in the whole season was a substitute, included by Jaume Doménech.

The Valencian goalkeeper stayed on the bench for the first time this season and it was Jasper Cillessen after three months injured the one chosen by Javi Gracia. An election to which the Navarrese will give continuity in the next appointments, or at least in the Coliseum, and that Jaume leads to a ‘new normal’ that, contrary to what people have lived after Covid-19, their previous rhythm of life hardly changes.

Because in this week in which the Valencian has experienced that role change, the only thing that has changed has been precisely that, his role. Jaume has followed exactly the same routines and has brought the same leadership to the dressing room that has characterized him so much to date. Obviously, the decision not to play is never a dish of good taste for anyone, however the goal has felt the support from both Javi Gracia and his coaching staff as of all his classmates, who point to him as one of the main architects of ‘have pulled the car’ in this difficult season.

Jaume and Cillessen, a friendly competition. Jaume was the first to congratulate Cillessen when he was elected starter.

ALBERTO IRANZO (DIARIO AS)



And what has Jaume Doménech done throughout these 6 months that he has been a starter? Well, leaving intangible aspects aside, such as captains talks with Murthy or the cconversations with colleagues of the wardrobe whose mood and joining the group has been deficient on some occasions. Jaume is today the goalkeeper with the most stops in the entire competition (77) among which have stood out interventions that have given points (against Athletic), but has also committed mistakes necessarily remarkable as against Sevilla. In this period he has broken the barrier of 100 meetings with the club of his loves and has also become in one of the 15 goalkeepers with the most matches in the history of the entity.

A friendly competition

When Cillessen was chosen by Javi Gracia for the title, one of the first to congratulate him and show his support was Jaume himself. The feeling between the Dutchman and the Valencian, something that did not exist with Neto, is a reality and both have shown it on occasion on their social networks and despite the fact that now the clubs are for Jasper, the competition is still latent.

Remember that this season Jaume was already a starter in several games despite the fact that Jasper was fit to play. Since the Dutchman arrived, the balance of matches is 31 for Jasper and 44 for the Valencian, although it is evident that the injuries of the international goal condition said analysis.

In any case, if you look at the bench, Celades alternated the goalkeepers, Voro also gave both options and to date, Gracia has done the same as his predecessors. Perhaps this will be the final one and the ’13’ will remain at the finish line until the end of the season, if so, Jaume will continue to add in other aspects and will accept it, but if Javi Gracia doubts, the captain is ready to return to his natural habitat : the goal.