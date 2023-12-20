The current mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni (PSC), would win the elections today as reflected in the results of the first biannual municipal barometer of his mandate. This survey, carried out between November 15 and 24 – coinciding with the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez – to 825 residents interviewed by telephone, has provided good results for the management of the first months of the socialist mayor: Six out of ten respondents approve of the municipal management of Collboni, the highest figure since June 2020. There is also a significant reduction in Barcelonans who consider cleanliness as one of the main problems of the city and, in addition, the PSC would win the elections (in May it came second), sinking Junts up to fourth position.

The municipal elections will not be held until May 2027, but if the elections were held today – and the barometer interviews were adjusted to the behavior of the rest of the voters – the PSC would win, obtaining 13.5% of the votes. In second place, in terms of voting intention, would be the Commons of Ada Colau with 11.5% of the votes and in third place ERC with 8.2%. The winner of last May's elections, Trias per Barcelona-Junts, would fall to fourth position with 7.5% of voting intention (last May it obtained 13.5% of the votes), the PP would be fifth strength with 2.5% and Vox sixth with 0.8%.

The barometer presented this Wednesday is number 100 since this survey began to be carried out – twice a year – in 1989. It is the first time that Collboni's figure as mayor of the city has been evaluated and he approves with a 5.1, improving in half a point in its assessment (It is the first time since 2019 that the mayor of the city approves). The highest rated politician, with 5.3, is the municipal leader of ERC – who will retire from politics this Friday – Ernest Maragall. Trias gets a 5.2; He scored a 4.3; the leader of the PP, Daniel Sirera, a 3.2 and the leader of VOX, Gonzalo Oro-Pulido, fails with a 2.

Just a year ago, a few months before the municipal elections, 24.8% of those interviewed in the barometer considered that the most serious problem in the city was insecurity, followed by cleanliness (15.8%) and access to housing (7.6%). One of the first measures that Collboni launched was the Endreça Plan, a shock plan that uses security but (above all) cleanliness as a recipe for Barcelonans to regain pride in the city. After the implementation of the Endreça Plan, insecurity continues to be the most serious problem for 27.7% of those surveyed in this barometer. The difference is that the number of Barcelonans who consider cleanliness a problem has decreased. In fact, access to housing now becomes the main problem for 11.7% and cleanliness drops to third position for 9.7% of those surveyed. Specific questions related to Pla Endreça have been included in this December's barometer. 38.6% of those surveyed are aware of the plan and for 89.1%, uncivil behavior is a significant problem in the city. 93% of those surveyed support strengthening cleaning services and 86% agree with toughening sanctions against uncivil people. 84% support the increase in agents and presence of the Urban Police.

Six out of ten respondents approve of municipal management as a whole. Specifically, 45.1% – ten points more than a year ago – consider it good or very good and 14.9% consider it normal. Critics represent 31.9% of those surveyed, while a year ago 50% of Barcelona residents described the management of the coalition government between Comunes and PSC as “bad” or “very bad”.

The City Council is the highest-rated institution at a significant distance from the Generalitat and the Central Government.

Regarding the evolution of the city, 44.8% consider that Barcelona has improved or is the same as a year ago (in the December 2022 barometer, 30.9% of those surveyed considered it so). Regarding the economy, 40.1% of those surveyed consider that the current state of the economy of the Catalan capital is good compared to 42.2% who value it negatively. Despite this, 48.6% consider that future prospects are optimistic while 27.8% are pessimistic.

