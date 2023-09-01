The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, during an act last June. albert garcia

The government of the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has announced this Friday that it is resuming the twinning of the city with Tel Aviv that his predecessor and partner in the municipal executive, Ada Colau, suspended a few months ago. With the announcement, the new mayor makes a decision that he was against and that he assured that he would reverse it if he won the elections and governed. The announcement was made by the Commissioner for International Relations, Pau Solanilla, who explained that the mayor has signed a decree annulling the temporary suspension of relations with Tel Aviv.

Regarding the break in relations that Colau explained at the time, the current government has explained that, apart from sending the mayoress a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu, this break was not made formally or included in the decree. “Barcelona’s relationship with the Government of Israel is non-existent, beyond the declarative. What the citizens ask of us is to be useful, we do city diplomacy. We want Barcelona to be an open city again”, he argued and reported that the current executive has spoken with all the institutional actors: the Palestinian embassy, ​​Tel Aviv, the Israeli consulate”, but not with the municipal groups of the City Council. “Barcelona proclaims itself the capital of the Mediterranean and has to speak to all the actors, and Tel Aviv represents the progressive values ​​of Israel, it has been the protagonist of more than 30 demonstrations against government policies”, he said and recalled that politically, except commons, Colau’s decision was widely rejected by opposition groups.

Solanilla has also specified, “in case someone might think that this decision is detrimental to support for the Palestinian people, but nothing is further from the truth.” “Barcelona has more than ten active projects in Palestine that have an impact on people’s lives and we are going to continue doing so” and has announced that Collboni’s first institutional trip, before the end of the year, will be to Palestine, as other mayors have done from Barcelona as Pasqual Maragall. And he added that the time to make the decision coincides “with the start of the international agenda and because there is an autumn in which the city will experience many international events, Smart City Expo, a Euro-Mediterranean forum with a meeting of foreign ministers in November, It is a good time to normalize and put Barcelona back where it belongs”.

Colau announced the break at the beginning of February. The city of Barcelona broke its ties with Israel because of its government action, not a reproach against “a people, a community or against a religion.” This was justified by the then mayoress in an emergency appearance. The announcement generated chain reactions and the PSC strove to label it a “very serious error” and “unilateral”. To stage the protest against the regime of subjugation suffered by Palestine, the City Council also decided to suspend the twinning that, for 25 years, has established a fraternal link between Barcelona and the city of Tel Aviv. “Let’s hope it’s temporary,” Colau qualified, while launching a harsh criticism of the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu: “This situation of apartheid”.

The uproar that Colau’s decision raised was enormous. With statements of support and rejection, manifestos, demonstrations by the Israeli community of Barcelona, ​​voting on texts in commissions or an extraordinary plenary session in which Colau was left alone. Even after the elections, with Colau out of the mayor’s office, it was learned that a Barcelona court is investigating her, following two complaints that accuse her of a crime of prevarication for the suspension of relations between the Barcelona City Council and Israel. In her order, the head of the investigating court number 5 of Barcelona agrees to admit for processing the complaint filed by the lawyers Francesc Jufresa and Ferran Grases and the complaint filed by Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM).

At the end of February, on a Friday in which an ordinary plenary session and an extraordinary one were held to deal with the issue, Colau maintained the blockade of relations and the suspension of the twinning despite losing three votes and being left alone. All parties opposed her decision, including the PSC being her partner; and ERC abstained. The first vote was the citizen initiative -presented by various organizations and with 4,000 signatures- that called for suspending relations with Israel and the twinning signed by Mayor Joan Clos in 1998 uniting the Catalan capital with Tel Aviv and Gaza. The rejection of the popular initiative was majority: Junts, Ciutadans, PP, Valents and the PSC voted no. ERC abstained and BComú supported the initiative, which was not approved. It was in that plenary session when councilor Laia Bonet stated that if the Socialists won the municipal elections they would reverse the situation.

