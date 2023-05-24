Jaume Collboni, PSC candidate for mayor of Barcelona for the upcoming municipal elections on May 28, photographed in the Marina del Port neighborhood. albert garcia

Jaume Collboni (53 years old) is the Socialist candidate for mayor of Barcelona and hopes that his third attempt will be the final one to obtain the mayor’s rod. He has governed with Ada Colau during the last legislature and part of the previous one, but he left the municipal government last January to be able to differentiate his project and campaign with fewer ties. He says that this was a success and that he will win the elections because the citizens demand a change. In fact, he refers to the Colau commoners as “ex-partners”, despite the fact that formally the coalition is still standing. “We are in the campaign,” he alleges.

Ask. The PSC won the regional elections in 2021, something that it has not achieved in the Barcelona municipal elections since 2007. Will it succeed now?

Answer. We are going to win and I will be the new mayor. We notice it in the acts, in the climate, in the polls. The real and progressive change for Barcelona is that of the PSC.

Q. One of their mottos is “order, pride, opportunities”. Does the appeal to order not lean too far to the right?

R. The left must worry about security and protect those who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods. Our discourse is more related to an orderly city. In the first 100 days I will propose a pact for civility and coexistence.

Q. Do you see disorder in Barcelona?

R. If people have that feeling, the mayor must empathize, resolve it and not look the other way even though there are fewer crimes than before in the pandemic and we invest more in cleaning.

Q. He has governed with Ada Colau six of the last eight years. Are you not co-responsible for the situation?

R. We have removed the top-blanket from the streets and removed a thousand bike-taxis. And when I am mayor I will ask President Aragonès for the additional 600 mossos that he promised to deploy in Barcelona. That is worrying about security: the extreme right amplifies and manipulates the problem and a part of the left ignores it out of ideological prejudice. It’s a mistake. There are leaders of the left in Madrid who make a speech like mine and are not from the PSOE.

Q. Is your fear that the extreme right will grow at the expense of the discourse of insecurity and disorder?

R. The extreme right is feeding on insecurity in the neighborhoods. There is a certain certain risk that it will have electoral consequences in Barcelona.

Q. He says that whoever does not comply with civic norms will have to pay. Does it fine little?

R. We must update the agreement on civility and fine and increase the amounts. Public space costs money to maintain. An orderly city must have impeccable sidewalks, well-painted streets, and working streetlights. It has not been done because in a coalition there is a logic of majority and minority. It was not an area of ​​the PSC.

Q. Colau says that with you the car will not go backwards in public space.

R. The PSC defends social and climate justice. We want to move forward so that Barcelona is an emission-free city by 2030 without anyone perceiving it as an aggression. The upper middle class can afford to change cars but the working class cannot. I propose aid for those who have the yellow label.

Q. Is it no longer a priority to connect the tram between Francesc Macià and Verdaguer this mandate?

R. I said that the priority is the neighborhoods. You have to finish the works of the Eixample and let it breathe. I don’t know if the tram connection will be at the end of the mandate or at the beginning of the other.

Q. He makes an amendment to the whole of Colau as if he had not ruled with her.

R. I am proud to have neutralized the thesis of economic decline of my ex-partners. We have built 1.2 million square meters of economic roof in La Marina, the [email protected] district or La Sagrera.

Q. He talks about the commons as ex-partners, but they still rule together.

R. Let’s be serious: we are a few days away from voting. We have had differences. My project is the one on the left that provides solutions and not excuses; that agrees, governs for all and does not feed the confrontation with areas of the city.

Q. His partners have accused him of being disloyal for leaving the Government. Why didn’t he break the entire PSC?

R. I left because I want to be mayor. I wanted to campaign and continue was an unnecessary strain. The PSC does not break leftist coalitions as they did in 2017. In the broken coalitions counter it is, Colau, 1-Collboni, 0. Lessons, the fair ones.

Q. Would it have a symbolic weight for Pedro Sánchez if socialism wins Barcelona?

R. It would be an endorsement of his policies. To those of Catalonia, sure. A victory for the PSC will mean that it consolidates itself as the main force on the left; that pragmatic politics returns after 15-M and the procés and an endorsement to Salvador Illa and Sánchez for resolving and laying the foundations for the solution of the conflict through dialogue, the pact and within the constitutional framework and turning the page of the process constructively.

Q. No one will be able to govern without support according to all the polls. With whom would you agree?

R. The bases of the agreement are economic growth and not decrease, social justice, and loyalty to the State and to the European institutions.

Q. Will the expansion of the airport be in the negotiation for the next municipal government? There they totally collide with the common ones.

R. The underlying debate is not that of a fixed proposal on lengthening a track or not doing it. It’s about deciding the model you want. Let them say how wealth is generated with degrowth. Barcelona needs to internationalize its economy. I am afraid that there is no model and that there are only slogans or making headlines. If the president of the Generalitat does not do so, in my first 100 days of government I will open a scientific study commission to study the options for enlargement. All the municipalities in the area are in favor except one.

Q. Is your advantage that you can agree to the right or to the left?

R. We are a leftist party. What if I don’t win? To the opposition. Our councilors will vote for me.

Q. Do you see yourself agreeing with Xavier Trias, from Junts?

R. Trias hides his initials and his ideological position because he knows that this does not add up. It is not a safe change: it would introduce political and legal uncertainty.

Q. Do you expressly exclude Vox from any equation to achieve your inauguration?

R. It is obvious: Vox is not in any of the cases that I have marked to reach agreements.

Q. Colau received the votes of Manuel Valls and you could receive those of Vox if they believe that the priority is that Colau does not govern.

R. I do not make political fiction or give fuel to the extreme right.

Q. In 2019 the crossed vetoes between you and ERC on behalf of the process prevented the formation of a tripartite municipal government. Would you now incorporate ERC into your government?

R. Program, program, program.

