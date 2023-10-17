The team of the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has accepted this Tuesday a new reduction in the terrace rate compared to the calculation that his own government presented last week. An agreement with which, in a statement agreed by the council and the Restoration Guild, they sign peace after years of constant anger with former mayor Ada Colau. “The agreement with the Guild puts an end to the public disagreement that the sector has maintained since the increase in the terrace rate was approved at the end of 2019. “The two parties mutually recognize the effort and generosity agreed upon,” the City Council and the employers’ association state in the text.

The relationship between the government of Barcelona and the Restoration Guild has been characterized in the last eight years (those of Ada Colau’s mandates as mayor) by permanent conflict, despite successive concessions by the administration. Starting with the restrictive terrace ordinance that was approved during the term of Xavier Trias and the commons had to apply, which ended up making it more flexible in 2017. In 2019 Colau wanted to increase the price of the terrace fee for bars and restaurants, although in order to be able to Approving it had to reduce rates by a third of what was planned. With the pandemic, restaurateurs had a hard time, like most economic sectors, but they managed to consolidate the chairs and tables that were installed on the road, and they added four years of bonus of 75% of the cost of the terrace tax .

Last week, Jaume Collboni’s executive announced his intention to eliminate the discount and recalculate the rate: based on a formula that takes into account the location of the premises and how many tables they have. Of the two million euros annually that the city’s restaurateurs pay with the bonus, it increased to 5.8 million, explained the Deputy Mayor for Economy, Jordi Valls. Still far from the eight million that would be reached if the 2019 ordinance was applied, which, due to the pandemic, has not been fully deployed, he added. The Restoration Guild showed its disagreement, and this Tuesday at noon they met with Valls and made public the outcome: they will pay 4.6 million. It is double what they paid with the bonus, but less than the 5.8 million that the deputy mayor said. The difference is in a recalculation of the sections (of tables and locations) initially explained by the executive. When asked by the council about the validity of the agreement or if subsequent increases are contemplated, they answered no.

With the mayor visiting his counterpart in Madrid, the terraces were the subject of debate this Tuesday during the Urban Planning Commission, where the ERC municipal group asked about the expired files of the sanctions against 33 bars and restaurants in Ciutat Vella. who in the last term Colau sanctioned and announced that he would withdraw their terrace license. The district councilor, Albert Batlle, has blamed the commons for the expiration of the files last June, before the investiture of Collboni and his team. However, he has assured that “the expiration of the files does not mean impunity for the offenders.” “We will reopen the files and act with the appropriate forcefulness,” he assured. In his reply, councilor Guille López, from Barcelona en comú, has replied to Batlle, ensuring that the files did not expire with Colau in the Government, but rather with the new Collboni Government.

