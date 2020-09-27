Highlights: Former defense, foreign and finance minister Jaswant Singh died

Singh had a special role in the Atal Bihari government

Was in a coma since 2014, lost the battle of life after six years

Angry over not getting ticket from Barmer in Lok Sabha elections 2014

Jaipur

Senior and veteran politician Jaswant Singh, who hails from Barmer, Rajasthan, said goodbye to the world on Sunday. But his impunity in politics will always be remembered. The 2014 Lok Sabha elections where it took several turns for Jaswant Singh. At the same time, in many politics of Rajasthan, a new text was written through Jaswant Singh. During this time, one of his statements was very much discussed, which created panic among the top BJP leaders.

Late Arun Jaitley did not want Singh to go out

Let me tell you that angry at not getting ticket from Barmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jaswant Singh came out in front of the party during this time. He accused the party of ideological trespassing against top leaders. During this time, when the late leader Arun Jaitley asked him to make many adjustments in the party, Singh gave such a statement, which created a buzz in the BJP camp, where there was discussion all over the country. Singh had said that ‘I am not a table chair and furniture. I have never done any politics of adjustment. ‘

Got emotional and said – the outsiders got encroached in BJP

After this, Jaswant did not stop even with the statement ‘adjusted’ only. He further gave a statement against the party. When Jaswant Singh arrived in Barmer after not getting the ticket, he sent another big statement against the party in front of the supporters. Constant such statements created panic in BJP during that period.