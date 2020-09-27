Highlights: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Jasol passed away

He was cremated in Jodhpur after the death of veteran Rajasthan leader and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. According to the information received, former Union Minister Jaswant Singh was cremated here at his farm house. It is being told that Singh’s family members and relatives were present during his last visit at the Situation Farm House near Civil Airport, Jodhpur. Earlier, Singh’s body was brought to Jodhpur by air. After this, his body was kept in the farm house for the last darshan. Where people paid floral tributes to him.

Vesnas given amid Vedic hymns

According to the information received during the last rites on Sunday evening, Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, offered him fire amidst Vedic chants. After his demise on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders mourned Singh’s death. At the same time, there is an influx of those who express their condolences on social media.

Commanded many mantras in Vajpayee government

Let me tell you that Jaswant Singh, born in 1938 in Jasol village of Barmer district of Rajasthan, had a political career since the 60s. Jaswant gained political recognition only after his induction into the Jana Sangh on behalf of BJP veteran and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. He was then elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1980. He held several ministerial positions in the Vajpayee government. He was the Finance Minister of the country for the first time from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country for just 13 days. After this, he took charge as Defense Minister from 2 January 2000 to 18 October 2001, 5 December 1998 – 5 December 2002 as External Affairs Minister and from 1 July 2002 to 21 May 2004 as Finance Minister.