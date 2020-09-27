Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister Jaswant In the Atal government, he was also the finance minister and the foreign minister, the defense minister, as well as the textile minister. He was born in Jasol, a village in Barmer district, Rajasthan. He traveled a long way from the remote desert to Delhi. After studying at Mayo College, Ajmer, he joined the army and later entered politics in 1966.

Rajya Sabha arrived in 1980 He went to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1980 and became the Finance Minister in the Atal government in 1996. The BJP government fell and two years later, when Vajpayee’s government was formed, he was made the foreign minister. He tried hard to improve relations with Pakistan. In 2000, he was given the charge of Defense Minister. In 2002, he again became the Finance Minister.

Fingers raised after Kandahar scandal In the Vajpayee government, terrorists hijacked the aircraft of Indian Airlines on 24 December 1999 and took the IC-814 aircraft to Kandahar. The government had to leave three terrorists to save the passengers. Jaswant had gone to Kandahar regarding these terrorists. This decision was severely criticized as the foreign minister.

Life full of controversies Jaswant was a man who remained active till he went into coma after joining politics. In 2012, he was made the Vice-Presidential candidate in the BJP, although he lost to the UPA Candidate. He was also in controversy over his book ‘Jinnah-India, Partition, Independence’. In this, he praised Jinnah. He was expelled from the party in 2009 due to criticism of Nehru-Patel and praise for Jinnah. In 2014, he did not even get an MP ticket from Barmer and lost to Colonel Sonaram.

Different thinking remained in BJP Jaswant’s politics was completely different. He was definitely in the BJP but never appeared on the Babri episode. After the attack on Parliament, political parties wanted to go to war with Pakistan, but Jaswant tried hard to stop it.

In Atalkal, Jaswant Singh Demise, minister and long-time BJP leader, has also said goodbye to this world. He not only served as a minister, but came out as a shield in times of crisis. He was also called Hanuman of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A tall saddle and outspoken personality, Jaswant had also served in the army and later entered politics. Even after the Pokhran nuclear test in 1998, India was caught in the trap of economic sanctions when only Jaswant Singh came forward and gave a proper answer.