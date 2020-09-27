Has become one of the former cabinet ministers and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was 82 and in a coma for the past six years. According to a statement issued by the Army Hospital in Delhi, ‘Former Cabinet Minister Major Jaswant Singh (Rita) died at 6.55 am today. He was admitted on June and was undergoing treatment for multiorgan dysfunction syndrome with sepsis. He suffered a cardiac arrest this morning. Their Kovid status is negative. ‘

Apart from Defense, also handled the Ministry of Finance and External AffairsJaswant Singh, who was a major in the Indian Army, later joined politics. Jaswant, one of the leaders who founded the BJP, represented the BJP in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. In the government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he held ministries like Defense, Foreign and Finance between 1996 and 2004. As Finance Minister Jaswant Singh introduced the State Value Added Tax (VAT), which led to more revenue revenue for the states. He also reduced custom duty. In 2014, BJP did not give Singh the ticket for Lok Sabha elections from Barmer. Angered Jaswant left the party and contested as an independent but lost. The same year he suffered severe head injuries, since then he was in a coma.

PM Modi calls ManvendraPrime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jaswant’s son Manvendra over the phone and expressed his condolences. Modi said in a tweet, ‘Jaswant Singh ji first served the country as a soldier, then by being connected with politics for a long time. In Attlee’s government, he held important portfolios and made his mark in the fields of finance, defense and foreign affairs. I am saddened by his demise. He will be remembered for his unique perspective on the subjects of politics and society. He also contributed to strengthen the BJP. I will always remember the conversation between us. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, ‘I am deeply saddened by the death of BJP veteran and former minister Jaswant Singh. He served the country in many important positions including Defense Minister. His tenure as a minister and MP has been memorable. Jaswant Singh ji will be remembered for his intellectual abilities and his brilliant record of service. He played an important role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar wrote in memory of Singh, “He will be particularly remembered for formulating India’s foreign policy with nuclear power.” As foreign minister, he did a fantastic job with Indian diplomats. BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President MK Stalin have mourned the death of Jaswant Singh.