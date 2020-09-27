Highlights: Jaswant Singh, who held many posts in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, died today

The former foreign minister is considered to be the ‘architect’ of the current friendship between India and America.

Jaswant Singh came to the rescue from US sanctions and the relationship between the two countries improved

Washington / New Delhi

Jaswant Singh, a stalwart BJP leader who held several positions in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, died today. The former foreign minister is considered to be the ‘architect’ of the current friendship between India and America. In fact, India not only surprised the world by conducting its second nuclear test in 1998 but had also defied US sanctions. When American sanctions started to affect the Indian economy, the ‘Hanuman’ Jaswant Singh of the Atal Government came to the fore and his efforts further cleared the path of historic nuclear deal between India and America.

After US sanctions, Jaswant Singh took over India’s command to convince the then Bill Clinton administration. On the other hand, Deputy Foreign Minister Strobe Talbot was appointed from the US for talks. After this, the ongoing negotiations between the then Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh and the US Deputy State Secretary opened a new chapter in Indo-US relations.

Jaswant Singh’s statement, which created a stir in BJP, know the stories of his impunity

Singh managed to convince the US after talks that lasted nearly 2 years. The result of this dialogue was that US President Clinton visited India with his daughter, which proved to be a major turning point in the India-US relationship. The Atal government started the Hitech Agreements, calling the United States a comfortable ally, which took the form of the Indo-US nuclear deal in 2005.

Meeting 14 times in 10 locations across seven countries on three continents

Jaswant Singh and Talbot met 14 times in 10 locations in seven countries on three continents. After this, the relationship between the two countries was reduced and new relations started. During this conversation, the two leaders spoke openly. India wanted the sanctions imposed on it to be lifted and the status of nuclear power granted. On the other hand, the US wanted India to follow five standards which included clearly stating its nuclear agenda, the number of weapons and improving relations with Pakistan.



The effect of Jaswant Singh’s diplomatic understanding was that Talbot also had to believe that India gained more from the US in negotiations. Talbot accepted this in his book Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy and the Bomb. He said, ‘Singh achieved his goal more than me in the conversation.