Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

“Al-Badil” Jassem Yaqoub, the player of “Al-Ameed”, regained the memory of goals, after he opened the scoring for his team against its guest Hatta, in the 85th minute of the match that ended with the victory of “Al-Nasr” 2-0, within the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf League. “Al-Typhoon” fasted more than 600 days after scoring, in all competitions, since the last goal he scored in the Al-Wasl match 4-2 April 2019 in the “Round 19” of the 2018-2019 league season.

Jassim Yaqoub, 23, entered during the match against Hatta, the Centennial Club, in the Arab Gulf League, after the confrontation carried the number 101, in the balance of his total participation in the league with “Al-Azraq”, with an average of 4948 minutes, during which he scored 8 goals.

It seems remarkable that the total number of times Jassim Yaqoub touched the ball in the league during the current season 2020-2021, reached 49 touches only, to occupy the 20th place in his team list, as the players least touching the ball, and the 302th place in the league in general, in the list. Leaded by Abdullah Ramadan, the Jazira midfielder, with 1728 touches.

The few minutes of Jassim Yaqoub in the second half against Hatta, next to the “young substitutes” Mohammed Al Jasmi, Rashid Muhammad Omar, in addition to Brazilian Tariq Lucas, Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, did not prevent the role of the alternative youth elements, as he said: “The level of the young players is the most prominent gains of the match. Against Hatta, after they were able to appear well, to be an additional support factor for the team.