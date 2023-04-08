Jose Manuel Stephen

A jolt in football. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani (Qatar, 1982) wants to buy Manchester United. The figure is dizzying: 5,000 million pounds, just over 5,500 million euros, for a club that was everything but that has been going through a deep institutional and sporting crisis for at least 10 years. The operation would exceed, for example, the nearly 5,000 million that a consortium led by Todd Boehly disbursed last year to buy Chelsea.

A few questions have immediately arisen. The first is where Jassim al-Thani is going to get so much money from: although no one doubts that his is undoubtedly a large pocket, the fortune of his father, a former prime minister, was estimated a few years ago at around 1,200 million of euros. This leads to a second question: is it a private operation or does it mask another attempt by the Emirati country, host of the last World Cup, to influence the soccer business? For this it would help to know who Jassim al-Thani is.

It’s not easy, as a haze hangs over even the most basic details of the sheikh’s life. Suffice it to say, for example, that his profile in Companies House, the British equivalent of the Commercial Register, states that he was born in April 1982. However, the documents presented by Constellation Barclay, an investment fund with which he operated in the United Kingdom Joined between 2013 and 2020, they reveal that in March 2016 he changed his date of birth to October. For now, most of his life is a mystery.

Among the little that is known, the fact that he is one of the 15 children of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani, HBJ, Prime Minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013, also a well-known investor and owner until not long ago of an important participation in El Corte Inglés. Jassim bin Hamad, by contrast, has managed to keep a low profile while pursuing a high-flying career in the financial world. He has served as his family’s representative on the board of Credit Suisse after the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority joined the bank, and since 2005 has held the post of chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, the country’s second-largest lender. .

The father, due to his numerous properties in the British capital, has been nicknamed “the man who bought London”. Ties between the family and the United Kingdom have paradoxically strengthened since Qatar gained independence from the British in 1971. HBJ, Qatari foreign minister in the 1990s and 2000s and an unredeemed Anglophile, always remained close to the Windsors. He does not forget his training at the Sundhurst Academy of the British Army, where his children would also study years later, including Jassim Bin Hamad, and where the British royal family was formed in contact with the elites of former protectorates.

Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was a teenager when Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United dominated European football in the mid-1990s. Now, he has before him the challenge of convincing UEFA that his generous offer has nothing to do with Qatar Investment Sport, the sovereign wealth fund that already governs PSG, since two clubs of the same ownership cannot share competition. In addition, he must convince the Glazers, owners of United, that his offer is better than that of Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire and owner of the petrochemical company Ineos.

Lastly, he must convince the club’s fans that he is not an upstart, but just another red devil. For this, he has already winked at them. The offer is articulated through the Ninety Two foundation, which alludes to what in Manchester United is known as “the class of 92”, the group of homegrown players with whom they conquered Europe: David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, brothers Neville and Paul Scholes. Since there is still no trace of its existence, in England there is speculation that it may be a company created specifically to close the purchase. It is a way of telling people that he is one of their own. We will have to see if they believe him.

Balance. The Glazers would thus see a questionable management rewarded. On the one hand, a galloping sports crisis ravages the team due to not having known how to replace the legendary Alex Ferguson. On the other, economic mismanagement has resulted in a net debt of more than 480 million.

