The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, spoke about the future of the Arab Gulf region in light of the surrounding regional and global changes, and the desire to establish the elements of peace and stability in the region.

He also addressed, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, during the first day of the 21st Arab Media Forum, the importance of economic integration between the member states of the Council, based on their qualitative weight, as Together, they constitute the eighth largest economy in the world, with annual growth of their combined economies estimated at about 6%, and a gross domestic product of $2.4 trillion.

During the session, which was attended by the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, and a group of media leaders in the region and the world, Al Budawi stressed that the GCC countries adopt a political approach and clear positions that have earned them a prestigious position on the international level, which is evident through the call made by the group. “BRICS” to include two of the Council’s member states, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, pointing to the active diplomacy of the Council states, which is evident through their intense activity during the recent meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which highlights the role and importance of the countries of the Gulf region and their weight at the political levels. Economic, and its pivotal role as a major source of energy, and what it contributes to the field of development and humanitarian aid, and its positive repercussions on different regions of the world.

He pointed to the great achievements that the Gulf countries have witnessed during the past few years, which have increased their qualitative weight on the international arena, the most important of which is the prominent role of the UAE in confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the space missions by sending Emirati and Saudi astronauts on space missions, which have placed the Gulf region among… Ranks among the world’s leading countries in this field.

In confirmation of the specific weight of the six member states, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council gave some numbers that illustrate the importance of the region as an economic force to be reckoned with, as the annual growth rate of the Gulf economy is estimated at about 6%, and the economy of the six countries combined is eighth in the world. The world in terms of size, as the gross domestic product of the six countries amounts to more than 2.4 trillion dollars, and is expected to reach six trillion dollars by 2050, while the size of the sovereign funds in the six countries reaches 3,225 billion dollars, while the volume of intra-Gulf trade has reached $107 billion.

• The Gulf economy is growing at a rate of 6% on an annual basis… and the economy of the six countries is the eighth largest in the world.